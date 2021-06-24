Randy Couture Hopes Jake Paul “Running His Mouth” Sparks Change in MMA Fighter Pay

Randy Couture might not like Jake Paul, but he is a fan of the message he spreads regarding fighter pay. Whether the statement is sincere or Paul hates Dana White, the fighter pay comments sparked positive conversation in the MMA community.

Jake Paul on UFC Fighter Pay

Jake Paul has beef with UFC President Dana White and insults him every chance that he can get. While fans of MMA claim to dislike Paul, he spreads one message when it comes to fighter pay that is undeniable. While White continues to downplay the level of competition during Jake’s fights, Paul speaks out against UFC fighters’ payouts.

“Dana you say you make the fights fans want to see…so hurry up and make Jones vs. N’gannou,” Paul tweeted back in April. “Pay them their fair share…$10M purse for each guy, plus PPV. “Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs. boxers? Why did I make more in my 3rd fight than all but two (Khabib & Conor) UFC fighters have in history? I know why…,” said Paul.

Randy Couture on Jake Paul Pay Comments

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture recently spoke to MMA Fighting about Jake Paul. Although Randy isn’t a fan of how Paul “runs his mouth,” he hopes that the fighter pay conversation sparks real change within the industry.

“Why is Jake Paul the one to step up and poke Dana and shine a light on what’s going on and the difference between our sports?” Couture said. “What the Ali Act does for boxers that don’t happen for the rest of us in combative sports. I think that’s what needs to change.” “If it takes Jake Paul to run his mouth and get that done, then great. As long as it gets done. It just seems kind of crazy to me that it’s coming from there and we as athletes in mixed martial arts can’t come together and can’t hold these promoters to a higher standard and create the transparency that we need in the sport.”

Paul is currently set to box former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28th in the main event on Showtime. Leading up to the event, Paul continues to spark the conversation fighter pay. Hopefully, the talk turns into a significant change for the landscape of the number of money fighters make in the future.