Jake Paul Rips UFC Over Fighter Pay AGAIN: ‘F*ck Dana White’

If it wasn’t known already, Jake Paul is not afraid to tell Dana White what he feels.

After White laughed off Paul’s chances against Ben Askren in their boxing match — which didn’t go so well for the former Bellator welterweight champion — the YouTuber hit back at the UFC head honcho hard.

One of his notable talking points was how the UFC didn’t pay its athletes fairly.

“Dana you say you make the fights fans want to see…so hurry up and make Jones vs. N’gannou,” Paul tweeted back in April. “Pay them their fair share…$10M purse for each guy, plus PPV. “Why are UFC fighters so underpaid vs. boxers? Why did I make more in my 3rd fight than all but two (Khabib & Conor) UFC fighters have in history? I know why…”

Paul: There’s A Movement For Fighter Pay

With Paul now set to box former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28, the topic came up again.

That’s because Paul has now become a money fight with Woodley claiming their boxing match would be the biggest payday of his career.

And Paul decided to send another message to White in a recent interview with his words being shared by former UFC light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa who completely agreed with him.

“There’s a movement moving forwardsthat is going to show that fighters should be getting paid more. It’s unfair,” Paul said. “The UFC fighters don’t have fair pay. Out of all the sports, the percentage that the owners get versus the athlete, they’re the lowest. Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones — that fight should happen. Dana White, pay them the $10 million. He’s taking their money. They’re the ones making the content. They’re the ones who get in the ring risking their life. “Chris Weidman goes in, snaps his leg in half, what’s that look like? He may never be able to fight again and provide food for his family. These fighters are risking their lives. You can quite literally die in the ring and they need to be compensated more. I’m a big proponent of that movement and being in control. It’s just like music labels, same thing, these artists are getting owned and get locked up into these sh*tty contracts and they don’t know what to do. So f*ck that shit. F*ck Dana White.”

No lies told !!! Thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/aAD5io3XRL — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 3, 2021

As The Onion headline goes, the worst person you know just made a great point. Again.