Henry Cejudo Says He Will Throw Hasbulla Around Like A ‘Newborn’

The hysterical “beef” between former UFC double-champ Henry Cejudo and internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov isn’t going away anytime soon.

Cejudo, since retiring back in 2020, has teased his return mentioning a multitude of potential opponents. Alexander Volkanovski, Petr Yan, Deveison Figueiredo just to name a few. However, someone who has been on his radar recently has been no other than Hasbulla Magomedov.

Hyping Up Hasbulla

18 year-old Hasbulla suffers from growth hormone deficiency (GHD), which makes him look a very young child. Despite stunted growth, the Dagestani’s brash personality and social media following makes up for it. He has joked about facing Cejudo, because of his small size.

The antics surrounding Hasbulla have garnered the support of fellow Dagestani, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two are often seen together, as people joke that Hasbulla is the miniature version of the former lightweight champion.

“Be careful, Hasbulla gonna kill you!” Nurmagomedov told Cejudo jokingly in a video.

Cejudo’s Response

‘Triple C’ would take the bait.

You better be careful what you wish for @hasbulla.magomedov I will throw you around like a new born, not even @khabib_nurmagomedov can save you from the wrath of Triple C! ☠️🔪#bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/90QbanoFnl — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 24, 2021

“You better be careful what you wish for, Hasbulla. I will throw you around like a new born, not even Khabib Nurmagomedov can save you from the wrath of Triple C!”

Here’s a meme of Hasbulla vs. Cejudo from Alex Trollkanovski