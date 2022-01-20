Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Reveals She Has Made A Sex Tape With Husband Austin Vanderford

Paige VanZant is making some moves… however, this time it’s not inside the cage or the ring.

No, no, no, this one’s a different story altogether. It turns out the former UFC fighter isn’t just active in the gym, but in the bedroom. VanZant is apparently making some mad love to her husband Austin Vanderford behind close doors…. So mad, it’s being caught on camera.

It looks like Vanderford is getting his cardio in before his first title fight against Gegard Mousasi at Bellator Dublin.

Sex Tape?

While on Instagram Live, a fan would ask PVZ if she and her husband would ever make a sex tape. It looks like the fighter couple were a few steps ahead of that question.

“Would I? We definitely already have,” VanZant answered her follower. “Would I ever share it, sell it, promote it? Hmm, that’s a different story.”

VanZant may have been a little ‘tipsy’ as she held a wine glass in her hand. As the saying goes: ‘a drunk mind speaks a sober tongue’. In all seriousness though, it looks like that’s the case here.

‘A Different Story’

While ’12 Gauge’ has made absolute bank in bare-knuckle boxing in BKFC and also for showing photos of her body on social media including her exclusive fan subscription website, it appears as though the combat sports star isn’t willing to transition into the sex industry… at least not yet.

Filming a private sex tape between her and her husband, and sharing it are two different stories. Will she ever profit from said videos? The world may never know.

Whether that decision is ever made or not, the couple (married since 2018) look to appeal to their fans in other ways. That includes more photoshoots and content for VanZant’s large social media audience.

Including this one.