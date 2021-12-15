Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford Set For Bellator Dublin On Feb. 25

A middleweight title fight is on the horizon for Bellator MMA.

Back To Ireland

The promotion is already heading back to Dublin, Ireland after they mounted a show-stopping return in November. They are looking to jam-pack it with Irish stars once again, like they did the last card with Peter Queally and James Gallagher. However, this Dublin card will be a bit different.

The Irish crowd will not have their event headlined by one of their countrymen this time around. Instead, they will welcome Netherlands’ own champ, Gegard Mousasi and the American contender, Austin Vanderford.

Mousasi will defend his middleweight title against Vanderford on February 25th, in Dublin.

Collision Course

The title fight was revealed to be next ever since last August. At Bellator 264, Mousasi TKO’ed John Salter to retain the strap. Right after the win, the promotion would square off Mousasi and Vanderford, confirming this was next for the middleweight division.

Vanderford would come face-to-face with Mousasi, with an arm injury. Months of recovery finally paid off as the challenger now enters training camp for the biggest fight of his life.

‘Mr. VanZant‘ earned the opportunity to fight for the belt after defeating Fabian Edwards at Bellator 259 in May. The undefeated fighter maintains a record of 5-0 inside the Bellator cage. He will put this on the line as he crosses paths with Mousasi.

Mousasi has won 11 out of his last 12 fights. The UFC veteran would become a 2X Middleweight Champion when he crossed over into Bellator. In his second title run, he has beat the likes of Lyoto Machida, Douglas Lima and lastly John Salter.

The two will main event Bellator’s return to Dublin, and while they aren’t from there, they look to prove where they belong in the middleweight division.