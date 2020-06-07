UFC 250 was much better than the most people expected but the multiple additions to the card probably helped a lot. The main and co-main event delivered and where at the center of the debates in the online MMA community.

In the Main event Amanda Nunes put up a clinic against Felicia Spencer who looked liked she had no business being in the octagon with Nunes. The fight could have easily been stoped after the 4th round but Spencer refused to give up. After that performance it seems impossible to see Amanda Nunes lose either of her belts considering the state of the divisions. At only 32 she’s alone on top of the world and it must feel lonely without any rivals right now.

In the co-main event Cody Garbrandt made his return to the octagon with a brutal knockout of Raphael Assunção. After struggling a bit in the first round, he didn’t let his emotions get the better of him and finished a very defensively sound fighter in devastating fashion. Has Cody Garbrandt matured? His performance seems to indictate just that and everyone is looking forward to this next part of his young career.

Other UFC fighters and celebrities shared some thoughts about these two fights on twitter, here are some of their reactions:

Wish I could have been cage side for this main event.. 👀 #UFC250 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 7, 2020

I don’t think Spencer makes it out of the first — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

I laugh at how people are forgetting Nunes finished both Rousey and Cyborg in less than a round — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

Amanda looking really sharp offensively and defensively so far! #UFC250 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 7, 2020

This is soooo lopsided in every department — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

Amanda is making all the right decisions and a little chess match exchanges! ##UFC250 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 7, 2020

Everyone talking like Amanda isn’t a black belt herself — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 7, 2020

Is Nunes carrying Spencer? — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

After a third round, many fighters calls for the fight to be stopped on social media due to brutal punishment from Nunes to Spencer.

Spencer’s corner should be ready to stop this fight #UFC250 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 7, 2020

But leg kicks don’t count!! #ufc250 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020

Do not send your fighter back out 😐 #UFC250 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 7, 2020

When do u throw the towel ? Your fighter can’t finish the fight !! #ufc250 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 7, 2020

Dude even the @ufc doesn’t have womens 145lb rankings 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NfUYAEaxPf — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

Cody Garbrandt:

Let’s goooo No Love!! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) June 7, 2020

We gonna see a new Cody tonight or what? — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

Let’s go @Cody_Nolove !! Get back in that win column! #UFC250 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 7, 2020

Will we see the @Cody_Nolove that fought Dominic Cruz…I think he is due for it!! 👀#ufc250 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020

Tough fight to pick who you got? I’m 60/40 for assuncao — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) June 7, 2020

Interested to see if that swaggery stance comes back for Cody if he starts landing more. #UFC250 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 7, 2020

Cody is on tonight…for now!! #ufc250 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020

Good Rd 1 by Cody, hopefully more aggressive round 2 for our sake 😂 — Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020

Ko of the year!!! — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) June 7, 2020

Nice shot 👌🏻 @Cody_Nolove — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 7, 2020

Wow that was one of the sickest KO’s I’ve ever seen 😳 #UFC250 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 7, 2020

@Cody_Nolove just beat @SugaSeanMMA for best walk off ko ever — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) June 7, 2020

@Cody_Nolove wow nice fight and impressive KO! Congrats brother! — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) June 7, 2020