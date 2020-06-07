UFC 250 was much better than the most people expected but the multiple additions to the card probably helped a lot. The main and co-main event delivered and where at the center of the debates in the online MMA community.
In the Main event Amanda Nunes put up a clinic against Felicia Spencer who looked liked she had no business being in the octagon with Nunes. The fight could have easily been stoped after the 4th round but Spencer refused to give up. After that performance it seems impossible to see Amanda Nunes lose either of her belts considering the state of the divisions. At only 32 she’s alone on top of the world and it must feel lonely without any rivals right now.
In the co-main event Cody Garbrandt made his return to the octagon with a brutal knockout of Raphael Assunção. After struggling a bit in the first round, he didn’t let his emotions get the better of him and finished a very defensively sound fighter in devastating fashion. Has Cody Garbrandt matured? His performance seems to indictate just that and everyone is looking forward to this next part of his young career.
Other UFC fighters and celebrities shared some thoughts about these two fights on twitter, here are some of their reactions:
Felicia is one tough cookie but @Amanda_Leoa is @Amanda_Leoa 🦁 #ufc250
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020
Wish I could have been cage side for this main event.. 👀 #UFC250
— Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) June 7, 2020
It’s 🐐 time let’s go @Amanda_Leoa 🦁 #UFC250
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 7, 2020
I don’t think Spencer makes it out of the first
— Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020
I laugh at how people are forgetting Nunes finished both Rousey and Cyborg in less than a round
— Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020
Amanda looking really sharp offensively and defensively so far! #UFC250
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 7, 2020
This is soooo lopsided in every department
— Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020
Amanda is making all the right decisions and a little chess match exchanges! ##UFC250
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 7, 2020
Everyone talking like Amanda isn’t a black belt herself
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 7, 2020
Is Nunes carrying Spencer?
— Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020
After a third round, many fighters calls for the fight to be stopped on social media due to brutal punishment from Nunes to Spencer.
Spencer’s corner should be ready to stop this fight #UFC250
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 7, 2020
But leg kicks don’t count!! #ufc250
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020
Do not send your fighter back out 😐 #UFC250
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 7, 2020
When do u throw the towel ? Your fighter can’t finish the fight !! #ufc250
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 7, 2020
Dude even the @ufc doesn’t have womens 145lb rankings 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/NfUYAEaxPf
— Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020
My goodness! The #GOAT @Amanda_Leoa was in video game mode tonight!! #UFC250
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 7, 2020
Cody Garbrandt:
Let’s goooo No Love!!
— Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) June 7, 2020
We gonna see a new Cody tonight or what?
— Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020
Let’s go @Cody_Nolove !! Get back in that win column! #UFC250
— Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) June 7, 2020
Will we see the @Cody_Nolove that fought Dominic Cruz…I think he is due for it!! 👀#ufc250
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020
Tough fight to pick who you got? I’m 60/40 for assuncao
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) June 7, 2020
Let’s go Rapha!! @RaphaAssuncao é sua!!!! 🙏🏽
— Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) June 7, 2020
Interested to see if that swaggery stance comes back for Cody if he starts landing more. #UFC250
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 7, 2020
Cody is on tonight…for now!! #ufc250
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 7, 2020
Good Rd 1 by Cody, hopefully more aggressive round 2 for our sake 😂
— Funky Ben (@Benaskren) June 7, 2020
Ko of the year!!!
— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) June 7, 2020
Nice shot 👌🏻 @Cody_Nolove
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) June 7, 2020
Wooooooooooooooooooow #nolove @Cody_Nolove #UFC250 👊🏿
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 7, 2020
Wow that was one of the sickest KO’s I’ve ever seen 😳 #UFC250
— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 7, 2020
Omfg @Cody_Nolove #oneshotonekill #UFC250 what a shot !!
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 7, 2020
@Cody_Nolove just beat @SugaSeanMMA for best walk off ko ever
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) June 7, 2020
@Cody_Nolove wow nice fight and impressive KO! Congrats brother!
— Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) June 7, 2020
Decent.
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 7, 2020
