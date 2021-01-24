Pros React To UFC 257: Poirier finishes McGregor, Chandler stops Hooker

UFC 257 just wrapped up and what a card it was! In the main event of the evening, a long-awaited rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier delivered on all the expectations.

McGregor looked sharp in the first round. He was clearly the faster and more tactical fighter on the feet. He landed a couple of really good left hands that hurt Poirier and held his own in the grappling department.

But Poirier started working on McGregor’s legs. He kept himself safe and kept destroying McGregor’s lead leg until he could barely stand on it. He then rushes McGregor with a flurry of devastating strikes and finished him in the second round.

This is an incredible moment for Poirier who gets his revenge over McGregor 6 years later.

In the co-main event, Michael Chandler made a big impression in his UFC debut. Dan Hooker looked very tentative early in the fight and Chandler took advantage of it.

He kept Hooker circling along the fence and made him bring his hands down with a body shot before delivering a huge overhand that knocked Hooker down.

He will surely be in talks to compete for a UFC title very soon.

Here’s what professional fighters around the globe had to say about the fights!!!!

