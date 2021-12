Pros React to Julianna Pena Dethroned Amanda Nunes, Charles Oliveira Stops Dustin Poirier at UFC 269

UFC 269 PPV MMA event went down last night (Sat., Dec. 11, 2021) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira stops No. 1-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier in round 3.

Meanwhile in co-main event, a TUF 18 winner Julianna Pena pulls off legendary upset when “The Venezuelan Vixen” stopped GOAT Amanda Nunes via second-round submission.

Check out below how the MMA world reacted to UFC 269 main and co-main events.

Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira .

Can we please stop talking about @CharlesDoBronxs being a quitter now? He has proven he won’t bail anymore. Congratulations champion — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

I would never ever quit…I went out on my shield after being separated from consciousness, congrats to Oliveira… #ufc269 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 12, 2021

Congrats @CharlesDoBronxs just hold in there for me🏆 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 12, 2021

These guys don’t get any better

🤦‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 12, 2021

Charles Oliveira is the most skilled man I ever fought. I talk shit when it’s due but I give credit when it’s due too. #UFC269 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) December 12, 2021

Love Poirier but sometimes, styles make fights! Wow! Incredible performance of some back and forth action! #UFC269 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 12, 2021

Two great fighters, congrats Oliveira!

#ufc269 — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) December 12, 2021

Charles is so good — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

Do Bronx!!! Let’s go!! That boy is on 🔥🔥 #ufc269 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 12, 2021

One of the best rounds ever? — michael (@bisping) December 12, 2021

This can be the ppv of the year — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 12, 2021

Wow best first round I’ve ever seen 🔥🔥🔥 #UFC269 — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) December 12, 2021

What a first round #ufc269 — Trev5starjones (@TrevinAJones) December 12, 2021

Very interesting fight 🔥

I’m with @DustinPoirier 💎 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) December 12, 2021

Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena

Great Fight @VenezuelanVixen # Jab🥇Central 🥊💨🍃 Well Earned -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 12, 2021

Nothing is guaranteed to nobody. Noting — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) December 12, 2021

Biggest upset in ufc championship history ?????? #ufc269 — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) December 12, 2021

HOLY FUCK. We were all wrong. #UFC269 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) December 12, 2021

That was insane. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 12, 2021

Called it on my IG — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 12, 2021

O m g….. Im in shock… — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) December 12, 2021

Wow that was absolute insanity! — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) December 12, 2021

I wanna say it’s easier to be the underdog than the favorite, but at the moment I’m not inclined to believe anyone truly knows how this sport works #ufc269 — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) December 12, 2021

One of the biggest upsets of all the time.#UFC269 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) December 12, 2021

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE!! NEVER FORGET THAT!! #UFC269! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 12, 2021

Wooooooooooow!!! What did I just watch?? Peñaaaaaaaa!!! #UFC269 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 12, 2021