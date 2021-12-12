 Skip to Content

Julianna Pena Taps Out Amanda Nunes In Amazing Upset, Wins Bantamweight Title – UFC 269 Results (Highlights)

Julianna Pena shocks the world by submi.tting Amanda Nunes

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Chris De Santiago

‘The GOAT’ Amanda Nunes returns to the bantamweight division to defend her title against Julianna Pena. The two co-headline UFC 269 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Round 1:

Nunes lands an outside calf kick to trip Pena. Pena gets back up. Pena throws wild looping punches. Nunes drops her and Nunes follows her to the ground. Pena goes for a takedown but is unsuccessful. The champ takes control of Pena on the ground.

‘Lioness’ roars on and takes the back of Pena. Pena doesn’t let her lock her hands and Pena reverses her position. Nunes has Pena trapped on the ground, controlling her on the mat. Pena looks for a kimura from the bottom position. Nunes stays on the defense, not letting Pena lock in the submission.

Round 2:

The two trade strikes in the pocket. Pena stands her ground, jabbing at the champ. Pena stuns Nunes on the feet as Nunes stays reckless in her approach. Pena hurts her again as the women trade. They continue to slug it out as Pena gets the better of the champ in the exchanges. Pena takes down the tired Nunes,  and takes her back. Pena attempts a rear-naked choke and makes the champ tap out. The world has a new champion. Her name was Julianna Pena. 

Official result: Julianna Pena defeats Amanda Nunes via R1 submission (RNC)

Check out the highlights below:

