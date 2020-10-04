UFC Fight Island 4 was live from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The card was headlined by a crucial bout for the bantamweight division in Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana.

Holm (13-5) was entering this fight with a lot of pressure on her shoulders. After her TKO loss to Amanda Nunes, many believed that the former champion would never reach the summits again. With a win other Raquel Pennington, she was looking for some momentum to make a push towards another shot at the belt.

Irene Aldana (12-5) was on the rise and well determined to represent the new era of bantamweight contenders tonight. But it seems that Holm’s experience was just too overwhelming. Holm dominated the fight on the feet and on the ground. She nullified Aldana’s striking and tested her takedown defense. Some might even say that we got to see a rejuvenated Holly Holm tonight.

Many fighters and experts watched the main event and didn’t hesitate to share their opinions on the fight. Here are some of their best reactions to Holm vs Aldana.

Who wins this main event? — michael (@bisping) October 4, 2020

Holm looking very crisp here. Physically she’s a better athlete! She looks great out there. #UFCFightIsland4 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 4, 2020

I feel like this is the best Holly has looked. If she fought like this every fight, I’d probably be more of a fan!

She looks amazing. #UFCFightIsland4 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) October 4, 2020

Side kick , cardio and grappling from @HollyHolm 👌🏻 if anybody can beat @Amanda_Leoa it’s Holly. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 4, 2020

This is like a dog circling to catch its tail.

No change of direction.

No cutting off the octagon.

No feints or leg kicks to slow down movement.

No disrespect, but where’s the cornering advice? Can’t do the same thing for 20min and expect different results. #UFCFightIsland4 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 4, 2020

Irene didn’t open up like I thought she would. #UFCFightIsland4 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 4, 2020

Holy smokes. This is supremely impressive. Fight goes the distance. Holm will win 5 rounds to none. Pure domination. Aldana had nothing for her. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 4, 2020

Holm looking extremely crisp in all aspects of MMA right now. #UFCFightIsland4 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 4, 2020

10-9, Holm. Holly’s left keeps catching Aldana. Aldana is advancing, but Holm is largely controlling the exchanges. #UFCFightIsland4 — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) October 4, 2020

Holly Holm made a statement tonight at UFC Fight Island 4. But is it enough to get back into the title picture?