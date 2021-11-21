(Video) Shawn Porter Announces Boxing Retirement Following TKO Defeat To Terence Crawford

Shawn Porter called time on his boxing career last night.

Porter suffered a 10th-round TKO defeat to Terence Crawford in their WBO welterweight title matchup last night. It was a close contest with lots of back-and-forth action throughout.

However, it was in the 10th round where Crawford not only knocked Porter down once, but twice. The second knockdown led Porter’s father and trainer Kenny to call an end to the contest.

It was notably the first time the durable Porter had ever been finished in his boxing career and with it being his second title defeat in his last three outings, decided to announce his retirement.

“I’m prepared to retire,” Porter said. “I was prepared to announce my retirement tonight – win, lose or draw. Even if it was a draw, we had a date. They were telling us we were going to have to do it again. I was not going to do it again. I am announcing my retirement right now.”

Terence Crawford Embraces Shawn Porter

Crawford and Porter were friends which is why they never fought for so long. However, when they were eventually booked to face each other, there was some animosity along the way and that was evident during the fight as well.

However, things cooled down and respect was shown after the fight, and Crawford even went to embrace Porter after the latter made his announcement.

You can watch it below:

Shawn Porter announcing his retirement following his loss to Terence Crawford… [🎥 @TRBoxing] pic.twitter.com/LlgqwE7ss5 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 21, 2021

Porter retires as a two-time welterweight champion with a professional record of 31-4-1 and one of the best resumes in the sport.

“Showtime” is also likely the only fighter to have faced names such as Crawford, Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Yordenis Ugas, Adrien Broner and many more. And even his defeats in some of those fights were action-packed and competitive as you’d expect.