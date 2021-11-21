Terence Crawford Crushes Shawn Porter, Retains Title With TKO Win (Highlights)

The record remains spotless for one Terence Crawford.

Victorious

The WBO Welterweight Champion would stay in the ranks of the undefeated as he scored a TKO victory over Shawn Porter on Saturday night. The result would come in the 10th round with the stage set at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Crawford now bolsters a record of 38-0 with this latest win being one of the biggest in his career.

The Battle Of Mandalay Bay

It was no easy task as Shawn Porter powered his way through the boxing ring. Porter would put on constant pressure and the battle was back-and-forth early on. The later rounds are where Crawford really separated himself from his competition.

With a second wind sparked by a championship mentality, Crawford would settle the fight once and for all. Crawford saw a chip in Porter’s armor, where he swung wildly. Crawford capitalized. A right hook would send Porter point-blank to the canvas.

Closing The Chapter

This was the beginning to the end.

Crawford would open up and swarm on Porter like never before. The relentless combo would stun and send Porter down to the mat.

The frustrated challenger would punch the floor repeatedly before getting up. His coach and father, Kenny Porter had seen enough. From the corner, he had thrown in the towel to stop the fight. Crawford had claimed victory and retained his crown.

Check out the highlights below:

So … you wanted a fight, you say?



Intensity level is RISING at @MandalayBay heading into the later rounds 📈#CrawfordPorter ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/EOg8FcXj8F pic.twitter.com/S2567YbJ0u — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 21, 2021

CRAWFORD JUST DID WHAT NO MAN HAS DONE. #CrawfordPorter pic.twitter.com/wtQ9ju0Krl — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 21, 2021

"Who is number one in the division now?!"@TerenceCrawford sent a message to a familiar face in the crowd … @ErrolSpenceJr 👀 #CrawfordPorter pic.twitter.com/Kl41AVB8m8 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 21, 2021