Mike Brown: Dustin Poirier Reigns Superior Over Conor McGregor at UFC 264

2-1.

Dustin Poirier took the lead in his series with Conor McGregor. With a great first round and a doctor stoppage to follow, Poirier had become the first fighter to defeat McGregor twice, beating him back-to-back in their trilogy fight.

This wasn’t without controversy however.

Unanswered

Despite landing two dominant 10-8s on the judges’ scorecards and a KO in their first rematch, there are many fans who disagree that Poirier is the better fighter. It is still left a mystery of what would have happened had the Irishman not have suffered a broken tibia.

McGregor has since pushed for a fourth fight with his rival Poirier as have many fans of “The Notorious.”

Part 4?

What could have happened in the injury-free second round is an answer we’ll never get ahold of, but Dustin Poirier’s coach had seen enough to make his opinion. The American Top Team mastermind gave his thoughts on the fight and why there probably should not be a fourth fight.

“I don’t think (we need a fourth fight) but who knows where they’ll be when Conor gets healthy and is back in there.” Brown told MMA Fighting. “We’ll see where he goes. He’s got a journey ahead of him. Maybe he needs to fight somebody else and get a win or two to get back up there but he’s also the biggest star in the sport.” “He’s changed the game, done so much for the sport. He’s the biggest star the sport has ever seen. He brings a lot of eyeballs. He’s done a lot of great things but I think skill wise, we’ve got the superior fighter with (Poirier).”

Do you agree with Mike Brown saying Dustin Poirier is superior to Conor McGregor?