The UFC continues to roll out the fights.

On Friday, the Las Vegas-based promotion announced even more with the biggest one undoubtedly being a pivotal lightweight contest between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and rising contender Dan Hooker.

They will headline UFC Vegas 4 which takes place June 27 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The pair were previously scheduled to headline UFC San Diego last month until the event was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, fans won’t have to wait that much longer as they will now collide in just over two weeks in what could be a Fight of the Year candidate.

Both fighters reacted soon after.

“Las Vegas!! It’s been too long ⚔ It’s going down June 27th!#PaidInFull”

It's going down June 27th!#PaidInFull

“It’s officially face smashing time! 👊#vivalasvegas #2weeksout”

The UFC officially announced other fights taking place on the card as well including a welterweight matchup between Mike Perry and Mickey Gall.

Ian Heinsich meets Brendan Allen in a middleweight matchup; Gian Villante makes his heavyweight return against Maurice Greene; and Aspen Ladd faces Sarah McMann in women’s bantamweight action.

PLUS! A main card full of action packed bouts! #UFCVegas4

UFC Confirms Fights For June 20 Event

The UFC also officially announced more fights taking place on the UFC Vegas 3 card on June 20 currently headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

Featherweight finishers Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos will also collide on the card; Belal Muhammad meets Lyman Good in welterweight action; Roosevelt Roberts faces lightweight veteran Jim Miller; and Raquel Pennington battles Marion Reneau in women’s bantamweight action.

JUST ANNOUNCED 👀 Your main card for June 20th is a good one! #UFCVegas3

It’s safe to say the UFC schedule is officially on track again.