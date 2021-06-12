Aaron Pico Taps Aiden Lee After Grappling Masterclass – Bellator 260 Results (Highlights)

A featherweight bout between Aaron Pico and Aiden Lee is taking place now (Thur, June 11, 2021) on the Bellator 260 main card.

Round 1

Lee gets his head kick blocked twice in succession before Pico times a beautiful single leg and gets Lee down. Lee utilizes a butterfly guard and gets back to his feet. Pico starts swinging before going for another takedown. Lee attempts a guillotine but finds himself controlled by Pico. Lee gets to his feet soon after and separates. However, Pico gets Lee down right away and starts to land some strikes from the top. Lee gets to his feet again and separates but is backed up against the fence as Pico looks to land a fight-ending blow. However, Pico is relentless and takes Lee down again. However, Lee continues to get to his feet. Pico takes him down again with an emphatic takedown and looks to have sinked in the anaconda. However, Lee survives and gets back to his feet. He attempts a showtime kick before getting taken down again. Pico stands up and then dives in as he starts to land some elbows. Pico is attempting another submission but doesn’t have it. Pico is still in control on the ground, however, as he lands a few strikes. Pico ends the round attempting an armbar before a leg lock attempt.

An amazing round which goes to Pico. 10-9.

Round 2

Lee has suffered a cut above his left eye as the second round begins. He starts things off with a leg kick. Pico lands a right before he gets slightly wobbled by a right from Lee. Lee looks to put the pressure on but Pico times a takedown right away. Lee is using a butterfly guard as he is not taking much damage. Lee gets up and separates while receiving a big body shot. However, Pico lands takedown number eight soon after. He sinks in the anaconda and Lee looks to be in trouble but the latter survives again as Pico circles to his back. Pico stands up before getting back down as he transitions to full mount. Lee gets out but continues to be controlled as the round comes to an end.

Strong round for Pico. I give it a 10-8. 20-17 to Pico.

Round 3

More of the same as Pico gets Lee down. Lee gets to his feet but as has been the theme in this fight, he gets taken down again and receives some big shots from Pico. Lee is in a turtle position as Pico is landing huge body shots and knees. He transitions to the anaconda choke and gets the tap this time

Official result: Aaron Pico defeats Aiden Lee via anaconda choke (R3, 1:33)

What a performance by Aaron Pico. He was going to get that anaconda. pic.twitter.com/4mOC2g7tjT — Will (@ChillemDafoe) June 12, 2021