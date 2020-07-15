Bellator MMA recently revealed that they would finally be making their return. Now the full fight card has been revealed for their return, and it has a ton of exciting fights.

The last time Bellator held an event was February 22nd, going down in Ireland. It happened before things began going crazy in the world, with the global health crisis. After that, they were forced to a halt, as is the case with most sports. Even the UFC was forced to stop holding events, before they found ways to work around safety guidelines.

Now the time has come, and Bellator is making their long awaited return to action. They announced recently that they would be making the changes needed to host their first card since the start of this pandemic. Now it has been revealed that the card, going down July 24th, will be headlined by UFC veteran Sergio Pettis, taking on Ricky Bandejas.

Bellator 242 Full Fight Card

Main Card (Paramount, DAZN at 10pm EST)

Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis

Jason Jackson vs. Jordan Mein

Tywan Claxton vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Chris Hatley Jr. vs. Aaron Pico

Prelims (Bellator YouTube channel at 8:45 pm EST)

Mark Lemminger vs. Logan Storley

Cass Bell vs. Raufeon Stots

Steve Mowry vs. Rudy Schaffroth

Bellator just officially announced the full card for its return show on July 24. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/k9RJOp0xC7 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 15, 2020

In addition to the exciting main event, notable names such as Jordan Mein, and Tywan Claxton appear on the Bellator 242 main card. Moreover Aaron Pico will be making his return to action, taking on Chris Hatley Jr. to open the main card. As far as a seven fight Bellator card goes, this is a pretty good comeback event for the promotion.

It has been known that Bellator 242 will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. There has not been any word yet, as to the precautions being taken for the fighters. However it should be noted that, as this arena is on protected land, they do not have to adhere to statewide guidelines.