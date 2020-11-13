Aaron Pico took a loss early in his MMA career and many fans thought that his hype train was derailed. However, 2020 has been great for Pico with a 3-0 record in the year. Plus, in his latest contest, Pico sent John DeJesus to the moon with one of the most vicious overhand punches that the sport has ever seen. It’s safe to say that Aaron is back on the right track towards Bellator gold.

Aaron Pico Overhand Right KO

Pico virtually steamrolled through DeJesus, as he handled him for the majority of the fight. Landing shot after shot, it was only a matter of time before Aaron connected with a vicious power shot. Which, is exactly what happened.

.@AaronPicoUSA tied the record for most KOs in @BellatorMMA featherweight history by folding John DeJesus with a savage overhand. 😳#Bellator252 | More: https://t.co/kT7NZHrHcN pic.twitter.com/mu8gAMbT7p — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 12, 2020

ICYMI: @AaronPicoUSA with a FEROCIOUS knockout on John DeJesus! He tied the @BellatorMMA record for the most KOs in featherweight history. pic.twitter.com/IHzqybdDBM — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 13, 2020

Pico’s thunderous overhand right sent DeJesus flying into the walls of the cage. In fact, he was out before he even landed on the canvas. The official result of the bout was a TKO (punches) 4 minutes and 12 seconds into the second round.

Pico on His Career

WIth Pico back on the right track, he’s admitted that the loss he took early in his career was good for him. In fact, he stated that it was a blessing.

🔊"I'm thankful for these losses because it really forced me to sit down and say 'OK, this where I don't feel comfortable.'" – @AaronPicoUSA on how his losses helped him grow as a fighter👊#TLTS @lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/8yYu0Vh3f7 — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) July 27, 2020

“To be honest with you, I think the biggest thing for me early on is that I fell in love with my hands too much,” Pico said on The Luke Thomas Show. “I think the reason why I did that is because I wasn’t really that comfortable on the ground. I think I was a little nervous about getting in submissions and things like that. Knew how to wrestle but it’s a completely different world when you throw submissions in there. Especially being a wrestler, you do a lot of mistakes.

Now that Aaron Pico is on the right track, who should he face next? Is it too early for a title shot? Either way, fans will be excited about the trajectory of his career.