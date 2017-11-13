Pic: Nina Ansaroff apologizes for kicking Angela Hill right in the vagina at UFC Norfolk

Mixed martial arts at it’s core is about respect between competitors, who have the courage to lay it all on the line. Nina Ansaroff and Angela Hill we salute your sportsmanship.

Respect.

After a wild, fun scrap at UFC Norfolk over the weekend, Ansaroff and Hill gave each other an online hat tip. Let it be written, nothing brings fighters together like a good swift to the junk.

Or in this case the lady junk? Woman stuff? Lady parts? You know what, Nina Ansaroff kicked Angela Hill directly in the vagina.

And that’s okay. Respect.