Amanda Nunes And Wife Nina Open Up On Their Impact On LGBTQ+ Community

Amanda Nunes is the first gay champion that the UFC has ever had. This has been a massive inspiration for the LGBTQ+ community, which is something that she and her wife Nina recently opened up about.

Amanda and Nina Nunes are truly a UFC power couple, but in a different way than some of the other fighters who have dated within the UFC ranks. Not only is Amanda one of the greatest of all time, but she is also the first UFC champion who is also a mother.

Their relationship has been a huge source of inspiration for others in the LGBTQ+ community, which is something they were asked about in a recent interview for Pride month. Here the two opened up about how many times people have reached out to them, to express gratitude for their bravery and how much of a motivation they are for others in similar situations.

“A lot of people that are homophobic, or they don’t know how to act around gay people, if they meet one couple it can change their mind about everything. I feel like if we can do that for a little boy or little girl that’s struggling because their parents don’t know how to accept them, we are so down to do it,” Nina Nunes said. “Don’t hesitate to reach (out to) us. I feel like we can help for sure, and I’m going to be happy,” Amanda added. “I did that before… I knew I liked girls since I was little, so I know how hard it is to live with that. Sometimes you have to lie and say you like a boy in your class just to fit in that group. I know all those things because I had to (do it)… “I also (came from a) small town family, so you know how it is, especially in Brazil,” Amanda Nunes added. “So I see things inside my house that made me afraid to talk to my mother about it. And I didn’t. My sister found out and she did the job for me.”

It is good to see how far Amanda Nunes and her wife have come, becoming a massive inspiration for others. The fact that they look forward to being able to help others is a sign of how much Amanda and Nina have grown.