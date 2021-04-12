Daniel Cormier Wants Mackenzie Dern vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk For Number One Contender Fight

UFC straw weight contender Mackenzie Dern got her fourth straight win at UFC on ABC 2. Following this impressive performance, Daniel Cormier wants to see her get a number one contender fight against a former champion.

Cormier was sitting cageside doing commentary for last weekend’s UFC event, which saw Dern face off against Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff). Heading into the fight, it was thought that this would be the toughest test to date for the BJJ standout.

Ultimately the fight did not play out this way though, as Mackenzie was able to secure the victory in pretty dominant fashion. With just twelve seconds to go in the first round, she secured the armor finish to end the fight.

Daniel Cormier Wants Mackenzie Dern vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk

With this massive victory and four straight wins at 115lb, Mackenzie Dern is in line for a massive opportunity. Daniel Cormier knows just who she should face in her next UFC outing.

Speaking on an episode of the DC and Helwani show, the former champ-champ said that he would like Dern to fight former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk. If successful here, she would not be able to be denied a title shot.

“If the former champ wants to fight, I would love to see (Dern) fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk because if she can win that fight, I don’t know if you can even question whether or not she should get a title fight if she beats Joanna Jedrzejczyk,” Cormier said. “Mackenzie Dern has earned the right to fight the elite or the elite, and it’s because she is so in tune with who she is today, as a mother, as a wife, and just as an athlete… “She’s so game on the feet, and once you’re on the ground with her, it’s like watching a Jiu-Jitsu tutorial. (Dominick Cruz) and I are watching the fight, and Mackenzie slides into the mount and immediately you’re like she’s going to go chase the armbar but she’s going to do it in a way where Nina Nunes doesn’t recognize that it’s coming, and that’s exactly what happened,” Cormier continued. “Mackenzie Dern is truly something special, and it’s a joy to watch someone really mature into the athlete that people thought that she could become.”

With @MackenzieDern looking like a top strawweight contender, @dc_mma proposes former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk as Dern's next opponent. pic.twitter.com/qjDfmfbtWT — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 12, 2021

What do you think of this idea from Daniel Cormier? How would a fight between Mackenzie Dern and Joanna Jedrzejczyk go down?