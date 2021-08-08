Tecia Torres Outpoints Angela Hill – UFC 265 Results (Highlights)

WMMA pioneers Tecia Torres and Angela Hill run it back on the main card of UFC 265 in Houston, Texas.

Round 1:

Tecia Torres earns some early respect from Angela Hill, moving in and out, landing amazing combos on Hill. Body kick after body kick, she moves out. She’s moves in with punch after punch, she moves out not giving Hill any room to catch her. After the chained combinations, Hill would finally catch up with the speed, timing a well-placed trip to take Torres down. Torres wouldn’t be kept down for long, getting up from being controlled by Hill for a few seconds.

Torres keeps the awesome movement going with her striking. Hill looked to return with her own fire, landing several powerful overhands. Torres attempts a takedown on Hill, and is nearly able to get it but Hill pops right back up like nothing ever happened. The two traded volume on the feet to end the round.

Round 2:

Hill starts rolling with constant pressure. Torres would be on the back foot, looking to land counters. ‘Tiny Tornado’ would keep Hill guessing, throwing a spinning backfist at Hill. Hill continued with the aggression landing some bombs on Torres at times. Hill would go on to land a quick takedown on Torres for a moment, which she rapidly got up from. The two slug it out on the feet and then go into the phonebooth, dirty boxing while tied up in the clinch.

‘Tiny Tornado’ would end the round wildly attempting many spinning strikes towards Hill. An off-balanced Torres tripped and Hill seized control on top to end the round.

Round 3:

Hill looks to continue the control, grappling with Torres in the clinch. Torres powered out of it, wishing to sharpshoot with Hill on the feet. Hill keeps up the pressure, backing up Torres with every strike. The two would continue to compete at their absolute best, throwing everything they had at each other. The strawweights would slug it out then go to a distance.

This kept on repeating throughout the 5 minutes. In the final moments of the round, Torres emptied what was left of her gas tank to throw punches then transitioned into a powerful, slick takedown of Hill. Torres landed short ground and pound being on top, ending the round.

Official Result: Tecia Torres defeats Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out the highlights below:

The Tiny Tornado coming in hot at the end of RD 2 🌪 [ @TeciaTorres | #UFC265 LIVE on E+PPV: https://t.co/s0hnQ0rnOT ] pic.twitter.com/P1o0BcH5IY — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2021

Down to the wire! These strawweights turned on the heat for all 3 RDs 🔥 #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/suiyirt0Bg — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2021

The Tiny Tornado gets the UD 🙌 @TeciaTorres brought the pressure at #UFC265. [ Tune in LIVE on E+ PPV: https://t.co/s0hnQ0rnOT ] pic.twitter.com/aPcntoGwx9 — UFC (@ufc) August 8, 2021