UFC 255 saw high-level action all night long. Joaquin Buckley was able to prove that his career trajectory isn’t a one-hit-wonder. Paul Craig was finally able to get closure and make a statement against Shogun Rua. The legendary Marc Ratner was inducted into the Hall of Fame, making the night an all-around success. Just like the rumor mill, the card delivered in the highest capacity.

The UFC announced that Anderson Silva will not be fighting anymore for the promotion after his loss to Uriah Hall. He’s a long time veteran of the sport and often considered one of the greatest of all time.

While Silva has come to grips with his UFC exit, don’t expect his career to be over.

We’re hearing whispers that numerous MMA organizations will look to make offers to Silva, including the PFL and Jungle Fight MMA.

As far as Khabib Nurmagomedov, don’t expect him to fight anytime soon. Although UFC President Dana White continues to insinuate that Khabib will fight again, we’re being told that it’ll be years down the line.

Nurmagomedov is currently 32 years old. From what we know, Khabib plans on taking at least two years off from the sport to focus on other things. Only then, will he come back if he still has the desire to fight.

Obviously, the UFC would match him in an immediate title fight.

