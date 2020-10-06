The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has not put on any events since the start of the global pandemic. Now it has gotten to the point where fighters are looking to file a lawsuit against the promotion for lost wages.

Obviously things have been hard all the way around since things hit the fan around the world. The UFC was the only major sports organization to keep things going at a somewhat regular pace, save for a brief hiatus to create effective safety protocols. In that time, the PFL canceled their season of fights, which was understandable, but has yet to put on any more events, despite the fact that other major promotions, as well as many other sports, have resumed their scheduled shows.

Fighters Target Lawsuit Against PFL

It would seem that some the fighters on the PFL roster are getting a little stir-crazy with the promotion not letting anybody fight. According to reports, highly touted prospect Kayla Harrison, as well as Lance Palmer are looking to file a lawsuit against the promotion. They are frustrated with not fighting, and are claiming breach of contract, so they will be looking to sue for lost wages.

“Attorney Harley Breite, who represents fighters Lance Palmer and Kayla Harrison, tells me that a lawsuit against PFL for breach of contract is imminent. The suit will be asking for back pay for wages lost and termination of contracts due to PFL not running shows this year. “Breite: ‘If all these other organizations are putting on fights, why not PFL? What’s really going on? What’s behind the yellow tape? … My clients are fighters. They don’t want to sit at home and watch other people fight.'”

https://twitter.com/marc_raimondi/status/1313267714950008832?s=19

Of course it has to be frustrating to see other fighters able to compete, but the PFL has still not put on shows. It has not been confirmed for a fact that a suit has been filed, but it seems that this could be happening soon. It has been brewing for some time, but it seems that the tipping point is soon.