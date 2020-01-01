Kayla Harrison Wins Inaugural Lightweight Title and $1 Million

Kayla Harrison Becomes PFL’s 1st Women’s Lightweight Champion

Kayla Harrison completely dominated her competition en route to winning PFL’s million-dollar tournament. Harrison was one of 6 fighters to take home a million-dollar prize at Professional Fight League 10 in New York City. Not only did Harrison earn $1 million in prize money, but she also became the promotions Lightweight champion.

PFL 10 was full of action from top to bottom. Kayla defeated Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision in the main event. And, she made it look fairly easy throughout the entire fight.

HISTORY MADE! @KaylaH heads into 2020 a millionaire and the 2019 PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion! #PFLChampionship pic.twitter.com/OllX4dELW1 — PFL MMA (@ProFightLeague) January 1, 2020

Kayla Harrison vs Larissa Pacheco II

The bout was the second time that Harrison faced Pacheco in the PFL. During their first encounter, Kayla defeated Larissa by unanimous decision at PFL 1. Fast forward to now, and the same exact result occurred at PFL 10. Only this time $1 million and 20lbs of gold were on the line.

From the very beginning of the bout to the end, Pacheco was outmatched. Kayla outstruck, out grappled, and out-hustled her way to victory. Two judges scored the fight 50-45 while another scored it 50-43. Honestly, if all of the judges scored it 50-43, nobody inside of the arena would have been shocked.

Kayla’s trademark judo was on display as she secured multiple takedowns. She even managed to land a few of her trademark judo throws that dropped Pacheo onto the mat in disadvantageous positions.

Airborn! Courtesy of @KaylaH in round 4. The final round of the decade is coming up on ESPN2. #PFLChampionship pic.twitter.com/35U7g5GqAz — PFL MMA (@ProFightLeague) January 1, 2020

From that point on, Harrison mostly dropped bombs on her opponent with ground and pound. And, anytime Larissa tried to change positions, Kayla simply passed and continued the beatdown.

Harrison’s MMA Career

The newly crowed PFL Women’s lightweight champion was very excited that heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson put the belt around her waist. Now that she’s earned the title, fans can easily reflect on her accolades acquired in her short MMA career.

First, Harrison is the first PFL Women’s lightweight champion. Also, She is currently still undefeated in the sport. Lastly, she will always be remembered as being the last fight of the decade for PFL.

Now, that’s a way to bring in the New Year.