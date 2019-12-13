Petr Yan: Uriah Faber is Not a “Legend of the Sport”

Petr Yan Doesn’t Believe Uriah Faber is a Legend

World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) was legendary for having some of the best fighters on the planet. Especially because fighters like Dominick Cruz, Scott Jorgensen, and Uriah Faber were either in their prime, or entering it. Many fans view both Cruz and Faber as legends of the sport and soon-to-be entrants into the UFC Hall of Fame. However, for UFC bantamweight Petr Yan, he doesn’t believe Faber is a legend at all.

Yan Speaks to the Media

Petr will be taking on Faber at UFC 245 on December 14th. Petr spoke to the media about what it will be like taking on a legend like Uriah Faber. But, for Yan, he doesn’t even believe that Uriah Faber is a legend of the sport.

The media asked if Faber was a good opponent for himself. Yan responded by saying that most of the people ranked above him are busy in their own matchups. Furthermore, he explained that a fight against Faber would be extremely beneficial for his popularity.

Then, the media asked if Yan considers Uriah Faber to be a legend of the sport.

” I don’t think he’s a legend of the sport,” said Yan. ” Of course he an old and experienced fighter but for me, the definition of (a) legend is something different,” finished Yan.

Petr Speaks on Uriah Faber’s Career

Petr also admitted that he didn’t really follow Uriah’s MMA career when Faber was at his peak. He explained that when Uriah was on top in WEC, he was in a completely different sport in boxing. Not only did he not follow Faber, but he also didn’t follow MMA in general as a sport.

Although Yan said he understood that Faber was a good fighter, he also believes that there is no way he will lose to him. Especially because the winner of the fight gets one step closer to a future title shot.