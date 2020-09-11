Mike Perry is the lastest fighter to call out Nick Diaz. Diaz hasn’t been made his comeback to MMA official, yet many fighters on the company roster are itching at a chance to face him. High profile names such as Wonderboy Thompson, Conor McGregor, and Darren Till have all stated their case for the matchup. While it’s highly unlikely that Perry would receive the nod, he’s pushed the hardest to be able to get a chance at Nick.

Mike Perry BLASTS Nick Diaz in Hopes of Securing Fight

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has returned to his winning ways after defeating Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4. With his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez in his corner, Perry has made fearless remarks towards fighters such as Darren Till. , Perry has also made it clear that he would defeat Nate Diaz if the pair were ever to the matchup. But, now Perry is calling out Nick Diaz as well on social media.

“Who you hanging with @nickdiaz209 ? Y’all look soft and your nose looks worse then mine. Your big head is a great target for this right hand old man. Look like you been riding ig horses with that stance. If you a gun slinger you shooting a 22,” wrote Perry on Twitter.

Perry didn’t stop there. He continued to try to bait Diaz into responding to his comments. But, things didn’t go as well as Perry planned.

“I’m not your average internet s**t talker @nickdiaz209 , you can cut a check and I’ll show up if you really wanna do something about it. You won’t tho. .,” finished Perry.

Trying to Get a Fight

In the past, Perry has challenged the idea of fighters doing things for “clout” on social media. However, this seems to be exactly the tactic that he spoke out against. In the lens of others, it could simply be the old principal that one will never receive anything unless they ask for it.

Would fans like to see Perry vs Diaz? Or, should “Platinum” Mike have to work his way up to such a high profile fight?