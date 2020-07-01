UFC welterweight Mike Perry has returned to his winning ways after defeating Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4. With his girlfriend Latory Gonzalez in his corner, Perry has made fearless remarks towards fighters such as Darren Till. In his latest trash-talking episode, Perry has made it clear that he would defeat Nate Diaz if the pair were ever to the matchup.

Perry on a Potential Diaz Matchup

Diaz vs Perry would more than likely be the biggest payday in “Platinum” Mike’s career if it were to happen. However, Diaz tends to only fight when the stakes are high, the opponent is popular, and the cash is flowing. Speaking with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Perry told how he would easily dismantle Nate Diaz.

“I think he’s (Nate Diaz) a skinny, weak little f**k like Mickey Gall. I mean, I respect what he’s done in the sport. He plays the guard game in jiu-jitsu, he thinks he can box with that little weak-a** punches he’s got, little salt and pepper punches. He doesn’t stand a chance to hit me hard enough,” said Perry. “I’d hit him on the feet the same way Jorge Masvidal did, I’d play his guard. I’d get half guard, sit on top of him, it’d look exactly the same as the Mickey Gall fight did, to be honest with you.” Perry continued, “So, if you guys like that fight, then yeah, you’ll probably like the Nate Diaz fight too. He’s a little more durable, he’ll probably try to stand there and box back with me. But my power punches, just, I’ll sit him down. Everybody knows he’s durable. So, I’ll bust that eye open again. What can I say? That’s not hate, I’m not hating on Nate Diaz. He’s done things in the sport, he’s made money. Good for him, dude. I’ve always thought I’d beat that guy and it’s as simple as that. We’re talking about one on one, in the ring, fighting. And I win.”

Making the Fight

At the moment, the chances of the fight happening are slim to none. Particularly due to Diaz seeming like he has no current desires to fight anytime soon. However, if the UFC made the fight happen, there’s no doubt that the matchup would be a stand-and-trade classic.