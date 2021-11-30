Report: Mike Perry Made In Excess Of $250,000 At Triller Triad Combat

Mike Perry made bank as expected.

The former UFC welterweight took on Michael Seals in a 175-pound matchup at Triller Triad Combat this past weekend. Despite suffering a knockdown, “Platinum” was able to bounce back and earn the decision victory.

One of the major reasons Perry and a number of other MMA fighters like Frank Mir took part was the lucrative pay offered by Triller. In fact, it’s one of the big selling points for Triller who have repeatedly boasted of how they pay their fighters better than the UFC.

So how much did Perry earn?

Nobody knows for sure, but one MMA account tweeted that it was $250,000 in a graphic that was shared by UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney.

Mike Perry Manager: It Was More Than $250k

Of course, this isn’t the most reliable source.

However, we were able to confirm that Perry earned in excess of $250,000 thanks to his manager Malki Kawa who quoted the tweet from McKinney.

“No he didn’t. He earned more. Why did they report less?”

No he didn’t. He earned more. Why did they report less? https://t.co/WbzeXqiRSe — malki kawa (@malkikawa) November 28, 2021

If that’s the case, it’s certainly more than Perry’s last disclosed UFC pay which was $90,000 at UFC 245 back in December 2019. And if promotions like Triller are continuing to pay that much, it’s hard to see more MMA fighters not taking the opportunity to earn some bank as well.

Whether it’s sustainable for Triller? That remains to be seen for now.