Mike Perry Reveals Opponents He Wished He Faced In UFC, Potential Future Matchups

Mike Perry may have signed with Bare Knuckle FC, but he’s still open to prizefighting opportunities in combat sports.

Perry shocked the combat sports world when he signed with BKFC this week. More than the signing, many observers were surprised to learn that he was a free agent in the first place as his UFC contract had expired.

While he will likely be earning a lot more and should find plenty of success given the competition, Perry does leave the UFC with a few regrets.

In particular, opponents he wished he could have fought. Conor McGregor is one of them.

“Conor McGregor, that’s a good one,” Perry responded when told him and McGregor would have been a good fight. “Khamzat [Chimaev], he’s doing well. Even the guy [Li Jingliang] he’s fighting. “I mean, I’m a prizefighter man, I’ll fight these guys. … I am a great grappler but the money [from BKFC] hit the table, man. The money hit the table.”

Perry Open To Boxing Matches

In the end, the money he’d be making along with the fact that he had no longer had to worry about wrestling or grappling was enough to convince Perry to sign with BKFC.

However, “Platinum” is not closing the door on any other combat opportunities.

“Anyone of these guys, I want a guy with a name like mine,” Perry said. “That Conor McGregor thing? That was something. The possibilities are there. Conor don’t want to grapple either so who knows if we don’t do a bare knuckle boxing match or a boxing match. “Who knows? Jake Paul, J’Leon Love, we can make those fights happen.”

As far as boxing is concerned, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley — coming off a loss to Jake Paul — is an option too.

“Yeah, that’s my guy,” Perry added. “It would be an honor and much respect, may the best guy win. But I’m a prizefighter at the end of the day. … Anybody else who is a fighter and is willing to sign the dotted line against me, it is what it is — it’s business.”

You can watch the full interview below: