An exciting welterweight bout between Michel Pereira and Kalinn “Khaos” Williams is reportedly set to take place next month.

That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported Saturday that the pair would collide in the UFC’s upcoming December 19 card. The bout is not made official yet but an announcement should be expected soon.

“Some quality matchmaking right here, you guys. My word. Khaos Williams (@khaosOXwilliams), fresh off a 30-second KO last weekend, will face the enigma that is Michel Pereira (@UfcPereira) on Dec. 19, per sources. Fun.”

Pereira, of course, is known for his flashiness and acrobatics and is even willing to sacrifice his gas tank if he can entertain fans. The Brazilian most recently returned to the win column with a third-round submission win over Zelim Imadaev in September.

Williams, meanwhile, made headlines last week following his emphatic one-punch knockout of Abdul Razak Alhassan.

There’s bound to be a finish when he meets Pereira next month.

Pereira vs. Williams Adds To Stacked UFC Card

The UFC continues to pull all the stops in making its final card of the year a stacked one.

The December 19 card is headlined by a mouthwatering welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev.

The likes of Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, Jose Aldo, Marlon Vera and Marlon Moraes are also featuring on the card.

Here is a full list of fights scheduled so far:

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Geoff Neal vs. Stephen Thompson

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Rob Font vs. Marlon Moraes

Antonio Braga Neto vs. Deron Winn

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett

Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

Manel Kape vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams

It’s certainly a pay-per-view level card and one heck of a way to close out a tumultuous 2020.