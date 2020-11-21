An exciting welterweight bout between Michel Pereira and Kalinn “Khaos” Williams is reportedly set to take place next month.
That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported Saturday that the pair would collide in the UFC’s upcoming December 19 card. The bout is not made official yet but an announcement should be expected soon.
“Some quality matchmaking right here, you guys. My word. Khaos Williams (@khaosOXwilliams), fresh off a 30-second KO last weekend, will face the enigma that is Michel Pereira (@UfcPereira) on Dec. 19, per sources. Fun.”
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 21, 2020
Pereira, of course, is known for his flashiness and acrobatics and is even willing to sacrifice his gas tank if he can entertain fans. The Brazilian most recently returned to the win column with a third-round submission win over Zelim Imadaev in September.
Williams, meanwhile, made headlines last week following his emphatic one-punch knockout of Abdul Razak Alhassan.
There’s bound to be a finish when he meets Pereira next month.
Pereira vs. Williams Adds To Stacked UFC Card
The UFC continues to pull all the stops in making its final card of the year a stacked one.
The December 19 card is headlined by a mouthwatering welterweight clash between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev.
The likes of Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, Jose Aldo, Marlon Vera and Marlon Moraes are also featuring on the card.
Here is a full list of fights scheduled so far:
- Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Geoff Neal vs. Stephen Thompson
- Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera
- Rob Font vs. Marlon Moraes
- Antonio Braga Neto vs. Deron Winn
- Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima
- Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett
- Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus
- Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell
- Manel Kape vs. Alexandre Pantoja
- Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams
It’s certainly a pay-per-view level card and one heck of a way to close out a tumultuous 2020.
