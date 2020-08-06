Recently Middle Easy reported on Tim Elliot and Jamahal Hill being suspended by the UFC. The suspension was driven by both competitor’s in-competition use of marijuana. Now, it’s been reported that UFC lightweight Luis Pena is also being suspended by the UFC as he has also tested positive for marijuana.

Report of Pena Failing Test

Earlier, the report of the suspension surfaced on the internet. However, there was no provided reasoning for why Pena was suspended. Now, it’s been reported by Damon Martin of MMA Fighting that Pena’s suspension was indeed due to marijuana.

In addition to Jamahal Hill and Tim Elliott, the Nevada Commission has extended a temporary suspension for Luis Pena after he tested positive for marijuana around his last fight on June 27. #UFC — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 5, 2020

Elliot and HIll Positive Tests

Both Elliot and Hill tested positive during their matchups at the UFC’s Apex Center. Elliot suffered a second-round submission loss to Brandon Royval. Though Hill TKO’d Klidson Abreu during the prelims, and it only took him one round to do so.

Due to their consumption, both fighters have temporarily been suspended by the UFC. However, it’s yet to be determined at how long the suspensions will last. In the past, we’ve seen fighters get as little as six-month suspensions for first offenses.

Rules and Regulations

Pena last fought against Khama Worthy at UFC Vegas 4. During the fight, Worthy reversed a takedown attempt by Pena. Then, he locked in a tight guillotine choke, and that forced Pena to tap out in the third round.

Fighters are not allowed to use marijuana for any reason while in competition. As far as the UFC drug test policy goes, fighters are only punished for usage during the in-competition window under the WADA Code. Furthermore, the UFC does not ban the use of marijuana or recreational drug usage while is a fighter is out of competition.