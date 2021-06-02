Pearl Gonzalez vs Charisa Sigala Slated for BKFC 18

Former UFC competitor Pearl Gonzalez will make her bare-knuckle boxing debut against Charisa Sigala at BKFC 18.

BKFC Marketing Tactics

If it hasn’t become evident now, Bare Knuckle FC seems to have a strategic formula for signing female talent. Their acquisitions of Paige Van Zant, Rachael Ostovich, and Pearl Gonzalez have led fans to believe that they’re searching for sex appeal just as much as fighting ability. And Van Zant is urging the company to use that sex appeal to sell her fight against Ostovich at BFKC 17, according to her latest post on Instagram.

Pearl Gonzalez vs Charisa Sigala

The promotion is announcing that Pearl will take on Charisa Sigala in the following event for the promotion. However, it’s currently unknown if Bare Knuckle FC plans on making Gonzalez the main event of the particular evening.

Bare Knuckle FC Signs Pearl Gonzalez

Perhaps the successes of the signing of Paige Van Zant were a catalyst in the decision to sign Pearl. That, alongside her ability to quickly be promoted in the fight world with her notability. Nonetheless, BKFC President Dave Feldman spoke about the significance of signing Pearl to the promotion on a multi-fight deal.

“Pearl is a tremendous addition to our growing list of female fighters,” BKFC President Dave Feldman stated. “Her best skill set is striking, which makes this the perfect transition for her career. She’s very popular in the combat sports world, both for her fighting ability in addition to commentating on different platforms, and we can’t wait to start working with her.”

BKFC 18

Now that the fight for Pearl has been announced, let’s look at the rest of the BKFC 18 card:

Joey Beltran vs. Sam Shewmaker (heavyweight title fight)

Hector Lombard vs. Joe Riggs – (light heavyweight title)

Tyler Goodjohn vs. Luis Palomino – (lightweight title fight)

Thiago Alves vs. Ulysses Diaz – (middleweight title fight)