Jake Paul, Triller Contribute To Sarah Alpar GoFundMe, Criticize UFC Fighter Pay

Jake Paul continues to make the UFC look bad when it comes to fighter pay.

Paul has been going at the UFC and Dana White in recent months over not paying the fighters the money that they deserve. And that was further exemplified when the YouTuber-turned-boxer helped UFC women’s flyweight Sarah Alpar reach her GoFundMe goal.

Alpar started the GoFundMe to help pay off training camp fees and living expenses with the December 1 goal of $30,000. However, it was reached on Wednesday thanks to two payments.

The first of which, came from Paul who contributed with $5,000. He went on to tweet the following:

“SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play.. I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution. It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can🙏🏼”

Triller Fight Club Take Dig At UFC As Well

The second payment came from Paul’s old promoters Triller Fight Club who contributed with a $25,000 payment later in the day.

Triller boxing chief officer Peter Kahn took a dig at White and the UFC in the process as well.

“We are honored to help Sarah as she continues her march towards becoming a world champion,” Kahn said in a statement. “Sarah and many underpaid UFC fighters are starting at a disadvantage when they have to work multiple other jobs while putting their bodies and brains through the most rigorous training one could imagine. “It’s sad to see such talented fighters making less than the UFC ring/round card girls.”

While all of this continues to make the UFC look bad, the fact remains that things don’t look likely to change anytime soon as long as they continue to hold a monopoly on the sport.

If Jon Jones — who White regards as the GOAT — is having a pay dispute with the promotion, there’s not much hope for the undercard fighters like Alpar at the moment who have to resort to other ways of making ends meet.