Skip to Content

Jake Paul Responds To Tyron Woodley Getting ‘I Love Jake Paul’ Tattoo

Following their boxing match last month, Woodley said he would get the tattoo if Paul promised to give him an immediate rematch.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Jake Paul Responds To Tyron Woodley Getting ‘I Love Jake Paul’ Tattoo
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Jake Paul reacted to Tyron Woodley’s tattoo — and still doesn’t seem likely to give him a rematch either.

Woodley recently made headlines when he revealed that he finally got the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo. Following his split decision defeat to Paul last month, “The Chosen One” said he would get it if Paul offered him an immediate rematch.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@twooodley)


It took a few weeks, but Woodley stuck to his word. Paul, meanwhile, hyped up his video response before finally releasing it on Tuesday.

“No way did a grown ass man just get a tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul,’” Paul said. “This is my official response to Tyron Woodley getting the tattoo.”

Paul would then smile at the camera before unveiling a wrapped up piece of paper in his mouth which read “I love you too.” Paul would then take the camera up close and say the following:

“Can I grab those cheeks now, papi?”

You can watch it below:

With that being all Paul said, it looks like he’s going to keep Woodley hanging and not give him the rematch. Especially as negotiations seem ongoing for Paul to fight Tommy Fury next.

What does that mean? It means Woodley got the tattoo for no reason while further destroying his reputation in the process.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Jon Jones 3
Jon Jones Police Report Reveals He Allegedly Headbutted A Cop Car, Pulled Fiancé's Hair
← Read Last Post
Image of Mark Hunt via Instagram
Mark Hunt ROASTS Dana White on Social Media After Court Victory
Read Next Post →