Jake Paul Responds To Tyron Woodley Getting ‘I Love Jake Paul’ Tattoo

Jake Paul reacted to Tyron Woodley’s tattoo — and still doesn’t seem likely to give him a rematch either.

Woodley recently made headlines when he revealed that he finally got the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo. Following his split decision defeat to Paul last month, “The Chosen One” said he would get it if Paul offered him an immediate rematch.

It took a few weeks, but Woodley stuck to his word. Paul, meanwhile, hyped up his video response before finally releasing it on Tuesday.

“No way did a grown ass man just get a tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul,’” Paul said. “This is my official response to Tyron Woodley getting the tattoo.”

Paul would then smile at the camera before unveiling a wrapped up piece of paper in his mouth which read “I love you too.” Paul would then take the camera up close and say the following:

“Can I grab those cheeks now, papi?”

With that being all Paul said, it looks like he’s going to keep Woodley hanging and not give him the rematch. Especially as negotiations seem ongoing for Paul to fight Tommy Fury next.

What does that mean? It means Woodley got the tattoo for no reason while further destroying his reputation in the process.