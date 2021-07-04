Jake Paul Reacts To Floyd Mayweather Training Tyron Woodley Ahead Of Boxing Match

Jake Paul isn’t too worried about Floyd Mayweather working with Tyron Woodley.

Paul will look to go 4-0 when he faces Woodley in a boxing match taking place August 28 in Miami, Florida. While it will be the former UFC welterweight champion’s professional boxing debut, many are still viewing it as the toughest test yet for Paul.

If that’s the case, it became even tougher as Mayweather — who many regard to be the greatest defensive boxer of all time — is now working with Woodley to help him prepare for the fight.

“Bank robbery in progress,” Woodley said. “Y’all f**ked up! It’s stuck now!”

Not that Paul seems to mind too much.

Paul: Mayweather Couldn’t Beat My Brother

Mayweather fought a Paul recently in Jake’s older brother Logan last month. However, it didn’t go as planned as “Money” was unable to knock him out despite dominating the contest as expected.

And with Mayweather now helping Woodley, the younger Paul had this to say (via Michael Benson):

“How is Floyd Mayweather (who couldn’t even get in shape or come up with a strategy enough to beat my brother) gonna teach another old man how to beat me?”

Regardless of Woodley working with Mayweather, Paul is still the betting favorite at the time of writing. Whether that’s down to the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s ability or Woodley’s decline is down to the individual.