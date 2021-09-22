Skip to Content

Jake Paul Claims Tommy Fury Turned Down Fight Twice, Even With $1 Million Offer

Jake Paul took to social media to say that Tommy Fury has turned down multiple fight offers, including a one million dollar offer.

By: Author Rory Robinson

The world has been waiting for Jake Paul to fight a “real” boxer. However, according to Paul, Tommy Fury, a formidable opponent, has turned down the fight on multiple occasions.

Jake Paul Online Presence

In more recent times, Paul has spent his social media time clamoring at UFC President Dana White. Each time Jake defeats an opponent, he claims to get one step closer to fighting Conor McGregor. Unfortunately for Paul, as long as Conor is under UFC contract, that won’t happen. So instead, Jake will continue to try and fight as many fighters who’ve spent time with the UFC but have ended their tenure at the organization.

Many combat sports fans look down on the successes of Paul in boxing due to his competition. In three fights, Paul has yet to face a professional boxer. Instead, he’s met a fellow social media star and two ex-UFC fighters who are primarily known for their wrestling credentials. 

Instead, fans want to see Paul face another professional boxer who is around his size. This is why the internet has asked for a fight between Paul and Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul on Tommy Fury Fight

However, according to Paul on social media, Tommy has turned down their potential bout on numerous occasions. Even after a $1 million offer was on the table.

“Tommy Fury has now denied two offers to fight me,” Paul professed. “This would be the highest payday of his career, the best thing he could possibly do. If he really believes he could beat Jake Paul then why would you not take this?

“‘Timmy,’ this is your last offer: Eight rounds, one million dollars. Eight rounds, one million dollars. That’s four times more than you’ve ever been paid. So either sign the dotted line or just stop f*cking wasting my team and I’s time.”

Do fans believe that Tommy Fury will accept the challenge from Jake Paul?

