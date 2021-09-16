Jake Paul Places Wager with Dana White Involving Potential Jorge Masvidal Boxing Match

Jake Paul has responded to Dana White’s claims in regards to fighting Anderson Silva. Paul tried to up the stakes as a proper businessman by betting on himself and placing a wager with the UFC President.

Dana White and Jake Paul Beef

Paul and Dana have beef that goes back to Paul’s original callouts of Conor McGregor. Paul has taken to social media on numerous occasions to condemn Dana for treating the fighters on the UFC roster. More specifically, the way that the company pays its mixed martial artists.

White has made it public in his belief that the Triller Fight Club has skewed numbers of their earnings, as well as the number of people who buy and view their content. That’s when Jake first decided to rip Dana for paying fighters such a low percentage of overall revenue.

Recently, White stated that Paul would never face Anderson Silva, an opponent of Jake’s physical size. As well as sharing in the past that Paul isn’t a high-level fighter and only fights athletes who are “washed up.”

“I f*cking guarantee you this: You ain’t gonna see Jake Paul calling Anderson Silva out. That I f*cking promise you,” White said. “(Silva is) his size, and he’s actually good. He’s old, which is what Jake Paul likes to fight old guys. He likes to fight old guys that are too small and that are absolutely, positively washed up,” said White. (via MMA Junkie)

Jake Paul Makes Wager with Dana White

Since then, Paul has responded to the comments by making a bet with Dana White. Included in the wager was the ability to fight the UFC’s star strikers, which is something that White said would never happen.

. @danawhite why you so scared to get embarrassed? pic.twitter.com/xehnZaDva4 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 15, 2021

“Anderson’s out … JAKE JAKE JAKE..” I want your star talent. Your “in their prime” strikers so I can exploit their lack of Boxing ability,” wrote Paul. “So let’s do this Me vs. Jorge Masvidal and Amanda Serrano vs. Amanda Nunes… If we win, you let any of your fighters fight me going forward. If we lose, I leave you and your exploitive business along. DANA…DANA….DANA?”

Do MMA fans believe that the UFC will ever do business with Jake Paul?