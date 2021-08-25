Jake Paul on Dana White: “I’m in his head, I’m affecting his pockets and he doesn’t like that.”

UFC President Dana White thinks that Jake Paul and his fringe boxing career have a niche but aren’t taken seriously. However, the numbers and finances are proving his thoughts to be wrong.

Past Beef

Paul and Dana have beef that goes back to Paul’s original callouts of Conor McGregor. Paul has taken to social media on numerous occasions to condemn Dana for how he treats the fighters on the UFC roster. More specifically, the way that the company pays its mixed martial artists.

White has made it public in his belief that the Triller Fight Club has skewed numbers of their earnings, as well as the number of people who buy and view their content. That’s when Jake first decided to rip Dana for paying fighters such a low percentage of overall revenue.

Jake Paul Speaks on Dana White Comments

Although it seemed like Paul was constantly taking jabs at Dana these days, Jake feels like President White can’t seem to keep his name out of his mouth. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Paul spoke about affecting Dana mentally and financially.

“A lot of times I’ll just be minding my business and then all of a sudden there’s like a whole new interview that comes out where he’s talking about me. I’m definitely in his head because before when we were talking, it was just random back and forth but now I’m actually affecting his business and they don’t like that,” said Paul. “Those are big wig guys with a lot of power who are very greedy and they will do anything to get to the top,” Paul continued. “They have gotten to the top but they want more. They always want more. That’s how these billionaire sharks are. They will kill and eat everyone in their path to put more money into their bank accounts. I’m in his head, I’m affecting his pockets and he doesn’t like that.”

Do fans believe that Jake Paul is affecting the business of Dana White?