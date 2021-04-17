Paul Daley KO’s Sabah Homasi In The 2nd Round, Despite Getting Dropped In The 1st – Bellator 257 Results (Highlights)

Bellator 257’s main card is opened by an exhilarating clash between Paul Daley and Sabah Homasi. Daley has fought against some of MMA’s all-time greats, including the likes of Nick Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Jake Shields. Alternatively, Homasi is riding an impressive 4 fight win streak and will look to make a statement against an established MMA veteran in Paul Daley.

Round 1

Homasi opens up with two roundhouse kicks. Homasi rocks Daley with a massive shot. Daley looks out on his feet. Homasi slips, and possibly loses the chance to finish the fight. He starts blitzing Daley, who falls down to the mat. Homasi landing brutal ground and pound. Daley is able to get full guard and throws up a triangle attempt though it doesn’t cause any real threat. Daley is able to get back to his feet. Daley catches a kick and lands a clean hook. Daley drives Homasi into the cage and lands a brutal knee that rocks Homasi. Homasi manages to escape as the round comes to an end.

Round 1: 10-9 Homasi

Round 2

Both men exchanging boxing combinations. Daley drops Homasi with a big right hand. Daley is landing big ground and pound. Somehow Homasi escapes and gets back to his feet. Daley catches a kick and lands a massive left hand!! Homasi drops to the canvas and after a few follow up shots from Daley the ref calls it off.

Official Decision: Paul Daley Wins Via 2nd Round KO.

Check Out The Highlights Below: