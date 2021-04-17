Corey Anderson Scores TKO Victory Over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov – Bellator 257 Preview (Highlights)

Another fight in the Bellator light heavyweight grand Prix takes place in the form of Corey Anderson vs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Anderson is coming off an impressive Bellator debut, following his KO finish over Melvin Manhoef. Alternatively, this will be Yagshimuradov’s first fight for the organisation, although he is currently riding an impressive 8 fight win streak.

Round 1

Anderson starts out by taking the centre stage and throwing out some crisp jabs. Yagshimuradov lands a hard uppercut. Anderson throwing several hard low leg kicks. Anderson continually pressuring. Yagshimuradov attempting to counter with a rear hand uppercut. Anderson shoots for a takedown and seems happy to let it go in order to pressure Yagshimuradov up against the cage. Anderson lands some nice knees in the clinch and then they break. Counter right hook for Anderson lands. Both men exchange boxing combinations as the round comes to an end.

10-9 Anderson

Round 2

Early teap kick to the body from Anderson. Anderson shots for a single leg takedown. Yagshimuradov is able to defend but is pressed up against the cage again. Anderson landing short strikes inside the clinch. Yagshimuradov lands an elbow as he slips out of the clinch. Anderson letting some sharp combinations go before changing levels and shooting for a double leg. Yagshimuradov defends so Anderson switches to a single leg. He gets Yagshimuradov to the ground and secures full mount. Bit elbows being landed from Anderson cut Yagshimuradov open.

10-9 Anderson

Round 3

Anderson comes out with a lot of pressure, mixing takedowns with strikes. He gets Yagshimuradov to the ground again and secures half guard. Yagshimuradov attempts to scramble but Anderson transition into full mount. Big ground and pound for Anderson now. Yagshimuradov turns to his back in an attempt to escape. Anderson continues landing heavy shots and the ref is forced to step in.

Official Decision: Corey Anderson Wins Via 3rd Round TKO (Ground & Pound).

Check Out The Highlights Below: