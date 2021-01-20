(Video) Jake Paul Calls Out “Chicken” Conor McGregor in Cringe Fast Food Production

Jake Paul is not taking his foot off of the gas when it comes to pursuing a matchup against Conor McGregor. Many MMA fighters have responded to callouts from Paul since he’s vowed to embarrass a host of them inside of a boxing ring. This time, the cringe levels rose to new heights as Paul called out McGregor from the comfort of the inside of a fast-food chicken restaurant.

The persistence isn’t surprising. After all, Paul previously stated that he would be dedicating his life to fighting McGregor and defeating him. Paul doesn’t want his blossoming boxing career to be smoke and mirrors. After posting countless training and sparring videos, Paul wants to get inside of the ring with the likes of Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor. However, McGregor seems to be the number one target.

Paul Calls McGregor a “Chicken” in a Chicken Shop

Although Conor hasn’t engaged in the Jake Paul callout hype, Paul continues to call out McGregor. He posted his latest callout of the Irishman on social media.

Paul walked into a Raising Canes chicken sandwich shop. As he walked to the register, he asked the cashier for a Conor McGregor sandwich, as he and the crew eluded that Conor was a chicken. From there, the video becomes more cringe as Paul continues to call Conor a chicken, as he eats fried chicken.

So creative.

Becoming a Lucrative Prize Fighter

Paul’s goal is to become the highest-paid prizefighter of all-time. Additionally, he aims to embarrass all high-profile MMA fighters inside of a boxing ring.

In order to receive the highest paycheck, Paul will certainly have to face the likes of McGregor. And with such a big following, the idea of the fight coming to fruition isn’t so far out of the question. Especially if he continues to beg on social media.