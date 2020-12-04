In the eyes of Mike Tyson, Jake Paul is a contributing factor that helped save the sport of boxing. His gigantic platform provides a mainstream outreach of fans that even the most elite fighters in the world can’t achieve. Mostly known for fighting other Youtubers or ex-athletes, Paul wants to be taken seriously in the world of boxing. So far, he’s called out the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren, and Conor McGregor. However, Paul’s mind is fixed on fighting Conor and is making it his life’s mission to beat McGregor.

Youtube star Jake Paul is no stranger to the world of exhibition boxing. On the very same night that Mike Tyson returned to take on Roy Jones Jr, Paul viciously knocked out Ex-NBA player Nate Robinson.

Jake Paul on Conor McGregor

However, Paul doesn’t want his boxing career to be smoke and mirrors. After posting countless training and sparring videos, Paul wants to get inside of the ring with the likes of Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor.

“I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor,” Paul said to ESPN MMA. “Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I’m already one of the biggest prizefighters and there’s only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer.” “I want to fight a couple more people, I think, first,” Paul said. “We’re figuring that out. I want to prove to the world that, ‘Yo, I’m gonna knock out all these fighters.’ Conor McGregor can maybe be the final boss. If we were playing a video game, he could be the final boss. And then I’ll probably retire after I beat McGregor.”

Becoming a Lucrative Prize Fighter

Paul’s goal is to become the highest-paid prizefighter of all-time. Additionally, he aims to embarrass MMA fighters inside of a boxing ring.

In order to receive the highest paycheck, Paul will certainly have to face the likes of McGregor. And with such a big following, the idea of the fight coming to fruition isn’t so far out of the question.