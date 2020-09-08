Two days ago, Austin Vanderford announced via social media that he tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he would be out of his fight at Bellator 246 against Daniel Madrid. As everybody knows by now, Vanderford is the husband of the very popular ex-UFC fighter Paige Van Zant. Now, Van Zant has announced that her husband has given her COVID-19 and weirdly enough, she asked social media what she should do about it.

PVZ has established herself as more than just a UFC fighter. She has grown into a multi-facet star, appearing on Dancing With The Stars, and getting her own Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. This, joined with a budding career as an Instagram model, leaves her with several opportunities outside of fighting. Which simply can not be said for many other fighters on the roster. Now, she will be taking her talents to Bare Knuckle FC in a very lucrative deal.

Paige Van Zant Announces COVID Diagnosis

However, Paige is also known in the social media world as much as she is known in the realm of fighting. Social media is a tool that PVZ uses effectively, sometimes to the point where it seems overdone. She took to Instagram to ask fans for advice in regards to what she should do with COVID-19. And, of course, she invited them to watch a Youtube video with a “link in bio.”

“Well….. we are officially sick. We need your help though,” wrote Van Zant. “So, Austin was starting to get sick and tested positive. I immediately went and got tested and it came back negative…. the next day I started getting sick and have progressively been getting worse the last few days. Today I feel absolutely terrible!!!!! I posted the full video on our YouTube and we need some advice. Do I have Covid, or something else? I have a 102 fever and tons of other symptoms. Has he been sick this whole time since he tested positive a month ago? I am so confused by all of this. We are staying home but can’t seem to find any answers. Should I go get tested again???? Please watch, the link is in my bio. LMK.”

Best Recovery Going Forward

The Youtube video is titled “My Husband Gave Me COVID.” Which, is strange if she isn’t positively sure of her diagnosis. Nonetheless, optimistically, both members of the Zan Vant household focus on recovering. And, hopefully, that is the priority over receiving likes and views.