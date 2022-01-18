Paddy Pimblett To Fight Jared Gordon, Says Dana White; Managers Say Otherwise

We have our eyes on what may be Paddy Pimblett’s next fight.

The British UFC star has been targeting a fight for March 19th for quite some time now. It may not be in Liverpool, but Paddy Pimblett is looking to get a fight in at UFC London. There’s plenty of options for his next fight but it seems like UFC President Dana White has already honed in on one.

“Jared Gordon’s probably gonna be his next [opponent],” White said on the Dave Portnoy Show. “Breaking news.”

Breaking news from @danawhite on tonight's @DavePortnoyShow: @theufcbaddy will be fighting Jared Gordon on March 19th in London pic.twitter.com/1d7QKPVZqW — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 18, 2022

Jared Gordon would call out Pimblett after his last win in October. ‘The Baddy’ would verbally accept the offer, over social media. Pimblett looks to avenge his former teammate, Chris Fishgold’s loss to Gordon.

Despite White announcing this fight, it looks like things far from being official. Managers of both Pimblett and Gordon have publicly came out and denied the fight was not yet made.

“We haven’t agreed this and still discussing opponents.” tweeted Graham Boylan, Pimblett’s manager. “We have heard nothing on our end @JFlashGordonMMA.” said Brian Butler, Gordon’s manager.

With reps of the two fighters saying this, the matchup still remains to be a mystery. Pimblett himself, commented on the ‘breaking news’. Turns out, ‘The Baddy’ didn’t know about it either.

“My man @stoolpresidente getting exclusives out of the big man himself @danawhite getting info I didn’t even know yet, Dave u the man.” Pimblett wrote.

My man @stoolpresidente getting exclusives out of the big man himself @danawhite getting info I didn’t even know yet, Dave u the man 🤣🤣 https://t.co/V6EUeNJdsE — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) January 18, 2022