Paddy Pimblett Says He’ll Be UFC’s Biggest Star In 2022, Behind Conor McGregor

Paddy Pimblett is pushing to be the UFC’s (second) biggest star by the end of 2022.

Yes, you heard that right. The promotional newcomer make a terrific entrance into the Octagon last September. After some doubt early on, Paddy would pour on the power, proving his doubters wrong. He would knock out Luigi Vendramini with a launch of punches to close out the show.

It’s safe to say, Pimblett made waves. It was one of the biggest debuts we’ve seen in recent years. Hold on to your hats boys, you’ve seen nothing yet. Pimblett is just getting started.

The Liverpool-native looks to fight at home in England, likely this March. The pandemic has left no room for the UFC to do a ‘British invasion’ since 2019, however the promotion is reportedly planning a return to London on March 19th.

Paddy’s Plans

Should the UFC be able to do it, you can count ‘The Baddy’ in. But, fighting in England isn’t the only thing on Pimblett’s shortlist for 2022. He wants to stay active as possible. In a trio of performances, Paddy is looking to pack a punch in terms of star power.

“I think I’m going to go 3-0 in the UFC,” Pimblett told ESPN. “I’m going to be from the biggest box office name you’ve got besides Conor McGregor [in 2022]. Besides him, I am going to be the biggest box office name. Because [Conor] is the name, you can’t [beat him].”

The Baddy vs. The Notorious

Pimblett might be a bit far off from fighting Conor McGregor, but he believes that’d be the biggest fight in UFC history, from a PPV standpoint. Fighting the biggest star would shatter records, says the Englishman.

“I know for a fact that if I fought him, it’d be the most box offices sold ever, without a shadow of a doubt. Other people want to see him get beat and people want to see him win. People want to see me get beat. People want to see me win.”

How?

A big question that still needs to be answered is how will Paddy Pimblett grow to be the UFC’s second biggest star? Pimblett didn’t lay out his plan in detail or the opponents he had to face to get there. Instead, he has three words to explain how.

“[Because] I’m the baddy.” Pimblett said. I’ve got a little saying lately, everyone loves the baddy.”