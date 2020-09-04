The train rolls on again, as the UFC is back at the Apex Center for another event. This is the full weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 9: Alistair Overeem vs Augusto Sakai.

With events lined up every weekend for the majority of the rest of the year, the UFC machine is constantly working. This weekend’s UFC Vegas 9 event will feature a heavyweight collision, as Alistair Overeem takes on Augusto Sakai, with both men trying to stay relevant in the division’s title picture. In addition to that, light heavyweight prospect Alonzo Menifield faces off against crafty veteran and former interim title challenger Ovince Saint Preux in the co-main event. This card is on par with the recent Fight Night events that have been happening, with other familiar names like Michel Pereira, Brian Kelleher, and Jalin Turner, preparing to square off.

UFC Vegas 9 Weigh-In Results

As always, before stepping into the UFC Octagon, these fighters must first take to the scales to make weight. All 18 fighters competing on Saturday night made their respective marks, which is a pleasant change of pace from the way the last few events have gone down. So with that, the main event between Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai is official, as are the other 8 fights on the card.

Here are the full weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 9:

Main Card (ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Alistair Overeem (252.5lb) vs Augusto Sakai (261.5lb)

Alonzo Menifield (204lb) vs Ovince Saint Preux (205.5lb)

Zelim Imadaev (171lb) vs Michel Pereira (170.5lb)

Brian Kelleher (146lb) vs Kevin Natividad (144.5lb)

Thiago Moises (155.5lb) vs Jalin Turner (155lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 6pm EST/3pm PST)

Bartosz Fabinski (184.5lb) vs Andre Muniz (185.5lb)

Viviane Araujo (126lb) vs Montana De La Rosa (125.5lb)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (260.5lb) vs Alexander Romanov (259lb)

Hunter Azure (135.5lb) vs Cole Smith (135lb)