Rachael Ostovich Gets Revenge On Paige VanZant, Wins Unanimous Decision – BKFC 19 Results (Highlights)

The BKFC 19 headliner between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich is taking place now (Friday, July 23, 2021) from the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida.

Round 1

Both fighters start swinging early with Ostovich landing a big right early on. They clinch up soon after with Ostovich doing some dirty boxing. They separate. They clinch again with plenty of fighting in the pocket. Ostovich lands another big right.

Round 2

A lot of footwork utilized in this round with not a lot of damage inflicted. Both fighters throw in the center but nothing significant of note so far. Ostovich lands a big right but fails to capitalize as she blitzes forward. VanZant starts to establish a jab as the round ends.

Round 3

VanZant pressures early but receives a right in a counter combo from Ostovich. Both fighters land more. Ostovich just misses with an overhand right. They temporarily clinch up before returning to striking. VanZant going to her jab now. Ostovich lands a big right towards the end of the round. Both fighters clinch and strike to end the round.

Round 4

VanZant lands a nice right. Ostovich catches her with a right soon after which seems to have hurt VanZant as Ostovich goes for the kill. However, they clinch up and VanZant seems to be recovering as they clinch fight. The referee stops it and makes them strike. Ostovich lands another nice right to end the round.

Round 5

VanZant lands a nice jab. VanZant lands a nice left hand in a blitz as Ostovich clinches her up. They’re broken up by the referee soon after. Ostovich lands another big right hand as VanZant clinches her in response. The fight comes to an end.

Official result: Rachael Ostovich defeats Paige VanZant via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

Check out the highlights below:

Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich trading MASSIVE blows 😳 #BKFC19 pic.twitter.com/Sc1m4X161r — BroBible (@BroBible) July 24, 2021

Rachael Ostovich gets the nod and Paige VanZant reacts to a hard fought main event. #BKFC19 pic.twitter.com/Bujum3zlFT — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) July 24, 2021