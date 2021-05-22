Oscar De La Hoya Calls Out Dana White Following The UFC Blocking GSP Boxing Match

The feud between the UFC and Triller Fight Club continues to grow as Oscar De La Hoya calls out Dana White for a fight in the boxing ring.

This most recent callout has come about due to the recent news that surrounds Dana White and the UFC blocking former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre from transitioning over to boxing. De La Hoya, who has been away from the boxing ring for over twelve years, was hoping to make a comeback against a high-level opponent, i.e. GSP.

However, St-Pierre is still contracted by the UFC, who made the choice to block the potential boxing super fight. This has prompted De La Hoya to lash out at Dana White and call him out for a unique super fight of its own. De La Hoya tweeted the following:

“@danawhite Quit blocking @GeorgesStPierre’s chance to fight. How about we get into the ring first little B*#ch then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man #DeLaHoyaGSP #LetGSPFight.”

Whilst this matchup is unlikely to come to anything more than verbal warfare across social media, there are still some legitimate options for De La Hoya. One of the most likely, and also most fan appealing, is that of former UFC champion and current One Championship contender, Eddie ‘The Underground King’ Alvarez.

Alvarez has previously stated that serious talks have taken place in regards to a potential exhibition bout between the two men. Alvarez is currently coming off a loss to Rae Yoon Ok at ONE on TNT 4.