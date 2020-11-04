Tito Ortiz is now a member of the Huntington Beach city council.

Ortiz was voted into one of three vacancies on the seven-seat council on Tuesday with 34,901 votes according to the Los Angeles Times.

Ortiz led all the other candidates with 14.3 percent of the vote with the closest behind him being Dan Kalmick who garnered 26,976 votes — 11 percent of the total vote.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion took to social media soon after to thank everyone who supported and voted for him.

“Thank you #HuntingtonBeach!”

Ortiz Takes First Step Into Politics

Ortiz is a Republican conservative who has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump in recent years. The 45-year-old is no stranger to letting his opinion be heard about a number of political issues — including COVID-19 — and earlier this summer, revealed he was thinking about running for office.

Of course, many in the combat sports world took it with a pinch of salt given how memeworthy Ortiz is with some of the statements he makes.

In the end, Ortiz actually did it.

Ortiz last competed in mixed martial arts in December last year when he submitted former WWE star Alberto El Patron at a Combate Americas event. That victory put the UFC Hall of Famer on a three-fight winning streak and it doesn’t look like he will be competing anytime soon again.