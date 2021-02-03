Sean O’Malley vs Thomas Almeida Slated for UFC 260

Sean O’Malley will return to the UFC octagon to face Thomas Almeida at UFC 260. UFC 260 will be headlined by Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou in a rematch for the heavyweight title. The event takes place on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at a location that has yet to be determined.

O’Malley Announces Fight vs Thomas Almeida

Initially, O’Malley hinted that he would possibly return at UFC 258 in February. However, O’Malley broke his own news vis his personal Youtube channel.

“Guess what,” said O’Malley. “We just got a contract. Thomas Almeida on March 27th. Hopefully, it’s in Las Vegas, but I’m not sure. I’m about to sign it, let’s go!”

At UFC 252, Marlon “Chito” Vera won via a contentious TKO against Sean O’Malley. However, O’Malley, on the other hand, had an intriguing viewpoint when it came to losing his first fight. Instead of taking the loss, he described the defeat as his body giving up on him, rather than Vera beating him fair and square.

Now that “Sugar” Sean doesn’t have the pressures of staying undefeated, he’ll be able to approach the Almeida fight differently. And, although Almeida is currently on a 3 fight losing streak, he’s still one of the best fighters in the UFC’s deep bantamweight division.

One of the more interesting facts about the matchup is that Almeida’s last bout was in the UFC’s featherweight division. So, it’ll be intriguing to see if Thomas drops back down to bantamweight for the fight. Or, if O’Malley decides to take the fight by moving up in weight.

UFC 260

Regardless, UFC 260 is shaping up to be a very good card. Here’s how the event looks so far:

Confirmed bouts:

Heavyweight Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Francis Ngannou

Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega

Announced fights:

Light Heavyweight bout: Jimmy Crute vs. Johnny Walker

Light Heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Welterweight bout: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Women’s Strawweight bout: Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy

Bantamweight bout: Thomas Almeida vs. Sean O’Malley